Kristen Bell dishes on the ‘horrors’ of pandemic parenting: 'We do what we can'

Hollywood actor Kristen Bell wore her heart on her sleeve and got real about the struggles of having to parent within a pandemic.



The star let it all out during Yahoo’s Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting livestream and admitted, "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

The only thing that has helped manage the stress has been regular therapy sessions. Bell explained, "Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic. We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately to bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

"We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard. We explained that COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."