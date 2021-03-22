close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Nicki Minaj’s mother takes action against perpetrator responsible for fatal hit-and-run

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021
Nicki Minaj’s mother takes action against perpetrator responsible for fatal hit-and-run

News regarding her legal approach was revealed by the Nassau County Police Department and the investigative lead detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick

He was quoted telling the Associated Press, "He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He's well aware of what he did."


Latest News

More From Entertainment