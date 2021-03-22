Nicki Minaj’s mother takes action against perpetrator responsible for fatal hit-and-run

News regarding her legal approach was revealed by the Nassau County Police Department and the investigative lead detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick

He was quoted telling the Associated Press, "He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He's well aware of what he did."



