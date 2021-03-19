Khloe Kardashian left devastated by a miscarriage warning

Reality star Khloe Kardashian feared she could lose baby as doctors issued her high miscarriage risk.

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star had been left shocked by miscarriage warning from doctors who told her that there is an 80 per cent chance that she will miscarry if she gets pregnant.

A new clip, which released just ahead of the premiere of the final season of KUWTK, showed Khloe sharing her ordeal with Kim Kardashian, reveling that she was a "high risk carrier" and may have to use a surrogate.



Khloe did not go into specifics on camera but revealed that there is an "80-something percent chance" that she would suffer a miscarriage if she got pregnant again.

Khloe already has one daughter, True, three next month, with recently confirmed boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 29.

Khloe, who already has one daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, also explained that she "almost miscarried" while pregnant with True and is tired of running into "roadblocks".