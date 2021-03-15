Royal biographer slams Prince Harry's claims of 'feeling trapped' in royal family

'Prince Harry has looked a shadow of himself these past few months,' the biographer said

Prince Harry has been criticised for having to live under the shadow of Meghan Markle and not using his own voice.



The former royals, who moved to the US in 2020, rocked the British monarchy with their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



In a piece penned by royal biographer Angela Levin in the Daily Telegraph, "He [Harry] has looked a shadow of himself these past few months.



"He has left his country, family, friends and military connections to set up life in Santa Barbara – where he and Meghan are raising their one-year-old son Archie, rescuing battery hens, making deals with Netflix and Spotify, and awaiting the birth of their daughter.

"Although Meghan talks a lot about using her voice, Harry has struggled to do the same," Levin added.

"When he occasionally tried to add a comment to the conversation with Oprah, she often tapped him on the hand and he immediately stopped.

"She also noticeably talked over him," the biographer noted.

Meghan and Harry sent shockwaves to the British royal family after their explosive sit-down with Winfrey aired, wherein the couple detailed how they had to deal with racist behaviour from one of the royals.