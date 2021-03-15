Rita Ora vows to give up partying ways following lockdown-flouting scandal

British singer Rita Ora has said to leave behind her partying days following that lockdown-flouting scandal that was met with backlash.

In an interview on Ash London LIVE, the 30-year-old talked about how she "can't do what I used to do any more" since leaving her 20s behind but insisted that the decision to become a homebody would help her "sing better".

The Voice judge was caught in the midst of criticism after hosting her 30th birthday party which was followed by a trip to North Africa amid strict quarantine rules in the UK.

As a consequence, British police fined her £10,000.

"I feel like as soon as you hit 30, the next day everything changes," she said.

"You start feeling like you've got wrinkles, as though your joints are hurting you. I can't do what I used to do any more. I can sing better, not lose my voice as much. Why do you always shout when you go out?

"Obviously, if the music is on, you have to shout over the music, but even when there is no music we seem to shout. You have to vocalise everything."

Meanwhile on the topic of her tattoos, the Hot Right Now hit maker shared how she came to regret many of her ink.

"I have a lot of tattoos and I kind of wish I didn't have half of them, as everyone who has tattoos eventually ends up saying. Next on the list is [removal].

"But there is one that I love, it's on my neck. It says 'Zog', which means bird in my language and my mum always used to call me her little bird.

"When I got it done, I was like, 'By the way, mum'. The last thing you want to text your parents is that you've got a neck tattoo, she was thinking, 'What?'."