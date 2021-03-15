close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 15, 2021

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss blessed with a baby

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 15, 2021
Joshua Kushner revealed on Instagram that he and Karlie Kloss became parents to their first child

Fashion supermodel Karlie Kloss and businessman husband Joshua Kushner have officially welcomed their first child.

Sharing the big news, Kushner revealed on Instagram that the two became parents to their first child as he shared a glimpse of the little bundle of joy.

“Welcome to the world,” he wrote.

The couple has yet to confirm whether their newest addition in the family is a boy or a girl.

The birth announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages wishing the pair and sending love and prayers to the baby. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment