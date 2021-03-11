Snyder cut of Justice League's release date for UK and US confirmed for March 18

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zack Snyder’s Justice League's release date for UK has been confirmed for March 18, the same day it premieres on HBO Max in the US.
Snyder's version, following a long fan-led campaign, of the movie was last year confirmed for a 2021 release.
Snyder’s cut is a four-hour re-versioning of Justice League. The renowned director was working on the original DC film but stepped down in 2017 during the post-production stages after the sad demise of his daughter. After his decision to quit the project, Joss Whedon took over from him.
The release date news follows a service error reported earlier this week which allowed a number of users to watch some of the forthcoming film.
On Monday, social media user Doug Bass revealed that when he went to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, Snyder’s anticipated cut showed instead.
HBO said in a statement: 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.'