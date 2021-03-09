Britney Spears's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey coming next?

Britney Spears's struggle with her conservatorship was recently highlighted after the NYT documentary was dropped recently

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid it all bare in front of Oprah Winfrey in their CBS interview, social media users are demanding another major exposé.

A number of people who tuned into CBS for the three-hour explosive interview turned to Twitter and requested the queen of daytime television to interview Britney Spears next.

The vocal powerhouse’s struggle with her conservatorship was recently highlighted after the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears was dropped.



"OPRAH, DO BRITNEY SPEARS NEXT," wrote one fan.

"Me waiting for Oprah's interview with Britney Spears next," another wrote.

"All I could think of when watching is how incredible it would be for Britney to do a tell all interview with Oprah. Someday," a third added.

One user pointed out that turning the idea into reality may not be as simple: "I get wanting to have oprah do britney next but as long as she is under the conservatorship she has zero control over what interviews she is able to do/what she is even able to say in interviews.”

"As long as she is out of control of her own life there is no safe way for her to voice her experience outside of the courtroom,” they added.