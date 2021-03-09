close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 9, 2021

Kristen Stewart embodies Princess Diana in a new photo from set of 'Spencer'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 09, 2021

A new photo of Kristen Stewart essaying the role of Princess Diana has become the talk of town, right when the late royal became a trending topic all over the globe. 

As the world remembered the late Princess of Wales following her son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s interview, a new shot from the film Spencer was released.

Stewart donned a tan gingham wrap coat, cream turtleneck and dark pants in the photo. She also rocked a wig of the signature blonde bob that the People’s Princess had made her identity.

Pablo Larrain's film encircles the life of the late princess, specifically focusing on the Christmas weekend that Diana spent in Sandringham in 1991 where she finalized her decision to get a divorce from her husband Prince Charles. 

