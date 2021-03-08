close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Priyanka Chopra marks Women's Day in sweet post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra marked Women's Day in a touching message on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the Quantico star shared a video of the women that are part of her professional life.

From her assistant to her management, the star did not hold back to thank each and every woman in her life that helps her in life as their photos were paired with a sweet adjective.

"It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do," she wrote.

"To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here’s to you, ladies!"

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment