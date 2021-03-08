Damage after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's bombshell interview 'containable'

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leveled some serious allegations against the royal family in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, it is thought that the Palace will be able to contain the damage.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, on the contrary, is of the opinion that Queen has "survived far worse" and that recovering from the interview will not be as problematic.

Among some of the jaw-dropping revelations, Meghan claimed that she was left contemplating suicide while being five months pregnant, after the Palace refused to give her the mental health support she needed.

She also outlined a conversation she had with an unnamed member of the royal family regarding how her son’s, Archie, skin colour would turn out after his birth along with issues regarding giving the little one a title.

"All the grandeur around this stuff is not really important to me. But in those months when I was pregnant, around the same time, we have in tandem he won’t be given security, a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

When asked by Oprah if concerns her child being "too brown" would be an issue Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

However, despite the raging claims, Meghan said that the Queen has always been very kind to her.

"The Queen has always been wonderful to me... I just really loved being in her company... She’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming."

Meanwhile, Richard weighed in on the impact of the explosive sit-down, saying that while the damage is done, it is certainly one that can be contained.

"I think the interview by Harry and Meghan with Oprah will is a huge blow for the Royal Family. I don’t think it was thought likely that it would have been do deeply emotive despite Oprah’s legendary interviewing skills," he told Express.co.uk.

"The damage, however, is likely to be containable. However, this will depend on how the Palace deals with the allegations. They couldn’t be more damning and have echoes of Diana.

"It’s far, far more than a secret marriage and the gender of their forthcoming big child. Allegations that involved Meghan feeling suicidal, a senior royal talking about how dark Archie’s skin might be and issues dealing with security are obviously the most serious, the rifts between family members too. Not to mention how this is going to play out in the weeks and months ahead."

He believes that the public will be kind to the Queen, considering her long service to the throne.

"There will be a backlash. The British public will not forget the way the Queen, at nearly 95, has contributed to raising the morale of the nation and given it a lifetime of service. However, what more is there (rumours Oprah is releasing more footage heard on Sky) and how will this play out in the future.

"Harry and Meghan have launched serious allegations against both royals and the Royal Household. The allegations by the Sussexes need to be countered by the Palace in a credible way.

"An unconventional high profile attack like this by Harry and Meghan is a form of revenge and is very damaging especially since many will feel the Palace has changed little since Diana’s unhappy marriage.

"How and in what way it sees fit to respond will be pivotal to its image. It is worth remembering that over the ages it has survived far worse!" he said.