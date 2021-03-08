Royal Family was concerned about Archie's skin tone, reveals Meghan Markle in bombshell Oprah interview

Meghan Markle described her own 'suicidal thoughts' in bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing there were discussions among the royal family about her and Prince Harry's son's skin color.

Meghan Markle revealed the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

"They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security," Meghan said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made shocking revelations in their much-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey which finally aired on Sunday.



In the earthshaking interview, Meghan and Harry also revealed their second baby will be a girl.

Meghan Markle also described her own "suicidal thoughts" in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing there were discussions among the royal family about her and Prince Harry's son's skin color.

During the interview, The Duchess of Sussex revealed the truth about her marriage to the Duke, saying she and Harry had married three days before royal wedding.