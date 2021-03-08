Queen delivers big message ahead of Harry and Meghan's interview

Queen Elizabeth has won hearts as she spoke of 'selfless dedication to duty' in a message broadcast just hours before a tell-all television interview by Prince Harry and Meghan airs in the United States.



The monarch, in a video message celebrating Commonwealth Day, said the 54 member nations had an opportunity to “reflect on a time like no other”.



The 94-year-old said: "Whilst experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities."



“We have also taken encouragement from remarkable advances in developing new vaccines and treatments.”

“We have all continued to appreciate the support, breadth of experiences and knowledge that working together brings, and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community, she added”

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex also recorded clips for the Commonwealth Day broadcast.



The monarch will surely be briefed on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's encounter with American talkshow host Oprah Winfrey when she wakes at Windsor Castle on Monday morning but reportedly has no intention of watching it.



The two-hour special is expected to contain bombshell claims to rival Princess Diana’s famous 1995 interview with the BBC’s Panorama program.



The Queen is bracing for the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s claims as concerns grow for 99-year-old Prince Philip, who has undergone heart surgery.