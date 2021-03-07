close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Prince William, Kate’s friend says they are ‘hoping’ to reunite with Harry, Meghan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021

While all hell breaks loose at the Palace surrounding the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama, hope of reconciliation is still not entirely lost for Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still hoping to reconcile with the Sussex pair eventually, as revealed by a source close to them. 

A close friend of the pair told The Telegraph that they are optimistic about the family overcoming this bump on the road.

"There will always be bumps in the road but they're a family and families come through these things,” they said.

"They both remain hopeful of a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan. It has been very difficult for both sides and there has been a lot of sadness over what has happened, but ultimately they want things to improve between them in the fullness of time,” the friend further said. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment