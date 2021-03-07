Prince William, Kate’s friend says they are ‘hoping’ to reunite with Harry, Meghan

While all hell breaks loose at the Palace surrounding the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama, hope of reconciliation is still not entirely lost for Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still hoping to reconcile with the Sussex pair eventually, as revealed by a source close to them.

A close friend of the pair told The Telegraph that they are optimistic about the family overcoming this bump on the road.

"There will always be bumps in the road but they're a family and families come through these things,” they said.

"They both remain hopeful of a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan. It has been very difficult for both sides and there has been a lot of sadness over what has happened, but ultimately they want things to improve between them in the fullness of time,” the friend further said.