Jennifer Aniston celebrates her sister Andrea Bendewald's birthday in style, flaunts '11 11' tattoo

Jennifer Aniston shared series of unseen photos as she celebrated her 'forever sister from another mister' Andrea Bendewald's birthday on Thursday.

The 'Friends' alum posted birthday tributes to her best friend on her Instagram stories, sharing an image displaying the matching ink on their wrists.

'The Morning Show' star captioned a throwback black and white image of the pair: 'Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabendewald... 37 years an counting. And the best is yet to come.'

The 52-year-old also revealed the special meaning behind the '11 11' tattoo on her left wrist. The number 11 is special to the actress because of her birthday and [her dog] Norman,' who passed away in 2011.



Bendewald, 51, who is oldest friend of Jennifer Aniston, starred in the 90's Brooke Shield-starring sitcom Suddenly Susan, also made an appearance in the Friends episode.



Jennifer Aniston first flashed her '11 11' wrist tattoo at The Morning Show's New York City premiere in 2019.