Taylor Swift, Drake beaten by BTS on Global Artist Chart

Popular South Korean boyband BTS have been declared the best-selling global artist of 2020, beating American songstress Taylor Swift who came in second in the IFPI Global Artist Chart while Canadian rapper Drake was third.

According to Reuters, IFPI said the award takes account of an act’s worldwide performance in digital and physical music formats during the year.



“BTS are a global phenomenon. They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world,” IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said in a statement.

“They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over.”



