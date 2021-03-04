close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle's 'crass' decision with Oprah

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s ‘crass’ decision with Oprah

Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle for going forward with Oprah interview despite seeing Prince Philip’s condition and the Queen’s distress over it all.

According to The Mirror he claims, "Prince Philip suffered terrible tragedies in his life. But he never gave interviews about how bad his life was."

He also referenced Meghan Markle’s Archewell directive for compassion and added, "Rather than sending out sheets, Meghan, maybe just cancel your interview because it's obviously going to cause great distress to your mother-in-law."

He even addressed Prince Harry in his rant and claimed, "What is wrong with you? It's crass beyond belief. If something, god forbid, happens [to Prince Philip] they'll want to exploit it."

