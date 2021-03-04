Alec Baldwin riles up the internet after dragging Gillian Anderson's accent

American actor Alec Baldwin is catching flak from netizens once again after he dragged Gillian Anderson’s switching between her accents.



The internet was riled up over the SNL star's comments about The Crown star’s American accent while she was delivering her Golden Globe acceptance speech on Sunday.

Re-posting an article about Anderson switching to her American accent, Baldwin wrote: “Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating.”

Baldwin's tweet came shortly after his wife Hilaria Baldwin was entwined in a controversy about her Spanish heritage with many giving evidence of her faking her identity with no actual roots in Spain.

The comedian's remarks sparked a wave of negative reactions from users as one tweeted: “At least she ACTUALLY lived in both the US and England! It would make sense…..um….and she is an actor. Your wife lived in Boston her whole life and took a vacation or two in Spain. Comparing apples to how do you say…..”

“Typical! let me drag someone else to the mess my life is..it wont help your wife sir,” added another.