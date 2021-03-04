close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Chris Evans leaves fans in stitches with throwback video from first 'Avenger' movie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021

Hollywood actor Chris Evans on Wednesday treated his fans with a brand new video from the sets of his superhit film  "Captain America: The First Avenger".

The throwback clip shared by the actor featured two of his high school friends, Zach and Jon who acted as his "assistants" on the superhero movie.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the "Avengers: Endgame" star wrote, "When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my “assistants”. Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed.


Latest News

More From Entertainment