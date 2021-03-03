Queen Elizabeth continues monarch duty despite Prince Philip's health woes

Queen Elizabeth is 'keeping calm' and 'carrying on' amid Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Queen Elizabeth is not backing down from her responsibilities as a reigning monarch, despite her husband Prince Philip fighting an illness at the hospital.



Carrying on her duties valiantly as per usual, the Queen held an engagement with the Army chief, a statement from the Buckingham Palace revealed.



"The Queen, Head of the Armed Forces, spoke to The Chief of the General Staff, @ArmyCGS, to hear about how @BritishArmy personnel continue to support communities across the UK in response to the pandemic, as well as fulfilling operational duties overseas," the royal family's Twitter account wrote.

As informed by a royal aide, the Queen is 'keeping calm' and 'carrying on' amid the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalisation.

"Buckingham Palace is sending out the message that she is keeping calm and carrying on with her duties as head of state despite Philip’s illness," they said.

Prince Philip is currently admitted to the hospital wherein he is seeking treatment for a pre-existing heart condition, as well as an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related.