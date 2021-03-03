BTS join ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The boys from BTS are gearing up for their upcoming performance at the Music on A Mission awards as Grammy nominees and ARMYs are elated over the news.
All proceedings from this virtual performance will go towards aiding workers impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.
Other than BTS, headliners from Hollywood’s inner most circle will also be in attendance and they include, John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Usher, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen will join in.