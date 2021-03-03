BTS join ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

The boys from BTS are gearing up for their upcoming performance at the Music on A Mission awards as Grammy nominees and ARMYs are elated over the news.

All proceedings from this virtual performance will go towards aiding workers impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Other than BTS, headliners from Hollywood’s inner most circle will also be in attendance and they include, John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Usher, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen will join in.



