Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 3, 2021

BTS join 'Music on A Misson' performer lineup

Wed, Mar 03, 2021
BTS join 'Music on A Misson' performer lineup

The boys from BTS are gearing up for their upcoming performance at the Music on A Mission awards as Grammy nominees and ARMYs are elated over the news.

All proceedings from this virtual performance will go towards aiding workers impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Other than BTS, headliners from Hollywood’s inner most circle will also be in attendance and they include, John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Usher, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen will join in.


