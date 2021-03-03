Alec Baldwin tells critic to 'shut up' after he gets trolled over baby news

Acclaimed comedian and actor Alec Baldwin is setting trolls in their place after he got attacked following the announcement about welcoming a sixth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin.



The pair, who welcomed their sixth child only months after the fitness guru gave birth to her fifth, had announced the arrival of the new addition on Instagram.

Alec was not afraid to call out the haters while his wife kept her comment section turned off to keep trolls at bay.

Following his repost of Hilaria’s photo with the kids, one user commented: “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that.”

“If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private,” added the user.

Clapping back at the troll, the comedian wrote: “You should shut [expletive] up and mind your own business.”

Alec also replied to another user who wondered why people were upset about Hilaria’s recent controversy about pretending to be from Spain.

“Because, basically, they’re not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world,” wrote Alec.