Meghan Markle rewarded $625,000 in legal costs

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has won $625,000 from British media after winning legal infringement case against a tabloid.

The Duchess of Sussex received a big amount as she won a legal battle against a media group which featured parts of a private letter from her father Thomas after her marriage to Prince Harry.

The 39-year-old sued the UK tabloid for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over a series of articles in 2019.

Meghan Markle won the bulk of her legal battle against the tabloid newspaper after Judge Mark Warby ruled printing extracts of a private letter she wrote to her father was 'manifestly excessive and hence unlawful'.