Josh O’Connor overjoyed after finding out Prince Harry is The Crown viewer

The Crown's Josh O’Connor is over the moon after finding out that Prince Harry is a viewer of the hit Netflix show.

The Duke of Sussex had opened up on The Late Late Show with James Corden that the series was "fictional but is loosely based on the truth" adding that it captures the feeling of putting "duty and service above family and everything else".

The actor, who plays Harry’s father Prince Charles in the show, spoke to ET Online ahead of the Golden Globes said: "I’m delighted. I’m delighted that he watches it."

"I think anyone who watches it is a great… you know, that’s what we’re there for."

Josh shared over his feeling of Prince Harry wanting Damian Lewis to play him in the show.

"Oh, I love Damian Lewis, he's great! I think the great thing about The Crown is we put together great casts," he said.

"I'm so excited for the next season and everyone who's involved in that, and I'm sure that if it comes to Damian Lewis, it'll probably be a pretty good bit of casting."