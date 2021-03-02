Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2?

Amber Heard has been hit by rumours that she would be replaced by Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke due to violating the health and fitness clauses in her contract for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film 'Aquaman 2'.



Johnny Depp's ex-wife has been fired from 'Aquaman 2' as she "did not pass her physical examination" for the role and therefore "violated" her contract, according to Australian website Sausage Roll.



"There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that, according to report"



The new report comes as a Change.org petition to have the 34-year-old actress fired from the film has now been signed by 1.8 million people.

The actress has been the subject of online abuse after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his libel case over an article calling him a 'wife beater'.

Another media outlet, citing a source, claimed that the replacement rumour has "no basis in truth". However, Warner Bros is yet to comment on the speculation publicly.

Last year in December, an American magazine claimed Amber had been dropped from the sequel, with Emilia being lined-up to replace her.

The 'Rum Diaries' star previously slammed the backlash over Aquaman 2, saying: "Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality."

On the other hand, a media outlet's senior staff writer, citing a source, claimed that "reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate."