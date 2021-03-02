Prince William and Kate Middleton will not inspire the Britons after Queen

The CEO of Republic has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton would 'struggle to inspire enthusiasm' among the people of Briton when they eventually take over as King and Queen.

Republic is an organisation that campaigns for the monarchy to be abolished and Queen Elizabeth II to be replaced as an elected, head of state.

Speaking to UK's Daily Express, Graham Smith said: "The Queen is the one sustaining support for the institution, when she’s gone change will be increasingly likely."

Smith went on to claim that the support for the monarchy could change after the Queen steps down, adding: "Kate and William are no longer young and they struggle to inspire much enthusiasm or excitement beyond the minority hard core of royalists."

He added: "Britain is a smaller republican country, we believe in democracy, the right to be heard, the right to govern ourselves and we don’t buy into the snobbery or elitism that the monarchy represents."

Previously, he demanded The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge renounce their royal titles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will step up their role within the Royal Family when Prince Charles steps down as King, will have to struggle much to win hearts of Britons as they may have a different scenario in future.