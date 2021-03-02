Ertugrul actor sends video message for Hira Mani's sons

Hira Mani on Monday revealed that her sons are very fond of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video message sent to her children by Hakam Serim who played Gunkut Alp in the historical TV series.

In the video, shared by the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress, Hakam sends Salam to Hira's sons and chants Pakistani Zindabad.

Thanking the Turkish actor, who recently visited Pakistan, Hira Mani said her children are very fond of Hakam Serin.

"Ertrugrul zindabad," she wrote in the caption.







