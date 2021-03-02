Taylor Swift slams Netflix show 'Ginny and Georgia'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singer Taylor Swift on Monday lashed out at Netflix show "Ginny and Georgia" for featuring a joke about her dating history.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the singer slammed the writers of the Netflix show for including a joke that read: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."
Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also,@netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess."