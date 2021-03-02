Taylor Swift slams Netflix show 'Ginny and Georgia'

American singer Taylor Swift on Monday lashed out at Netflix show "Ginny and Georgia" for featuring a joke about her dating history.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the singer slammed the writers of the Netflix show for including a joke that read: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also,@netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Broken heart Happy Women’s History Month I guess."