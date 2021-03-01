Shocking details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s real worth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who said goodbye to their royal duties last year in March for living a financially independent life, are tapping into their celebrity status to make money and bolster what they currently have.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on Hollywood adventure now and won’t be returning as full-time working members of the British royal family.

Initially, Prince Charles bore the expenses of his son and daughter-in-law, which Forbes estimates amounted to about $800,000 a year.

According to Forbes, the couple, after the financial support from the Crown abruptly shut off, relied largely on the estimated $10 million inheritance Harry received from his late mother’s estate. The former 'Suits' star contributed an estimated $2 million in after-tax earnings from her work in showbiz.

Harry and Meghan bought a $14.7 million estate in Montecito in August 2020. They put down $5 million and now have a nearly $10 million mortgage. Harry and Meghan also repaid the Sovereign Grant for the $3 million spent to remodel Frogmore, which remains their UK family home. That leaves Prince Harry and Meghan with a surprisingly modest nest of roughly $5 million—at least for now.

The couple's net worth, including the equity from their Montecito mansion, is roughly $10 million. Spotify’s three-year podcasting deal with Prince Harry and Meghan could be worth as much as $16 million to $17 million.

The also made a lucrative five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix, signed in September 2020, to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Prince Harry spoke at a private JPMorgan summit in Miami in February 2020, which reportedly fetched $1 million.

Last year in June, the two retained the New York-based Harry Walker Agency to drum up speaking engagements. It’s the same agency that represents the Obamas, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stacey Abrams.

On the other hand, the Queen has a net worth of $500 million, according to the last tally by Forbes in 2019, while the combined value of the British Monarch’s holdings with the Crown Estate, the Duchy of Lancaster (a real estate trust), were worth an estimated $25 billion, according to report.