Emma Corrin dedicates Golden Globe to Princess Diana for teaching her ‘compassion’

Emma Corrin earned a Golden Globe for her hugely successful performance as Princess Diana in Netflix original series, The Crown.



Corrin, 25, her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, to the late Princess of Wales and thanked her for teaching her compassion as she delivered her emotional acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy far more than I could ever imagine,” said Corrin in her virtual acceptance speech.

The actor had shared the category with a number of big names including Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth on the same show. Other than that, Laura Linney, Sarah Paulson and Jodie Comer were also nominated for the same award.