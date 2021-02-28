Billie Eilish dishes on spilt from ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer songwriter Billie Eilish spills the beans behind her split from ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams.
The singer touched upon it all during her interview for the Apple TV+ documentary titled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.
Regarding her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams, Eilish claimed, "I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about.”
“I don't think that's fair to you. I don't think that's fair to him. There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't. [laughs] You think you do’.”
She also added, “I do love him though, which made it harder. I'm not over him, I didn't find someone else. I didn't stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, 'Wow I'm missing so much because I'm worried about you all the time and I don't want what you want and you don't want what I want.' I don't want to fix him. I can't fix him. I tried."