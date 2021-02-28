Billie Eilish dishes on spilt from ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams

Singer songwriter Billie Eilish spills the beans behind her split from ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams.

The singer touched upon it all during her interview for the Apple TV+ documentary titled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

Regarding her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brandon Adams, Eilish claimed, "I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about.”

“I don't think that's fair to you. I don't think that's fair to him. There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't. [laughs] You think you do’.”



She also added, “I do love him though, which made it harder. I'm not over him, I didn't find someone else. I didn't stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, 'Wow I'm missing so much because I'm worried about you all the time and I don't want what you want and you don't want what I want.' I don't want to fix him. I can't fix him. I tried."