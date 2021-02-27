Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to be 'blessed with a child soon'

Nick Jonas has opened up about starting family with his sweet wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, saying they will be 'blessed with a child' soon.

The American musician and his actress wife Priyanka are reportedly thinking to become parents. Nick has shared his thoughts about this with a magazine, revealing that they have their fingers crossed that his 38-year-old wife will get pregnant soon.

The Jonas Brothers star, 28, told 'Extra': "We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens."

To a question about picking names for their future brood, the singer added: "I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in, and my family would want to weigh in too."

Previously, Nick Jonas said he wants to have 'many' children with the ‘Quantico’ actress, and thinks parenthood will be a "beautiful journey" for them both.