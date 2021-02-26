close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Eminem celebrates another milestone

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Just two days after Eminem 's "Lose Yourself" hit 1 billion on music streaming service Spotify, the rapper took to social media to celebrate another milestone.

The Detroit rapper in his latest social media post said  his song "Till I Collapse" has reached one billion on  Spotify.

Sharing a video of the song, he wrote, 'Til the day that I drop you'll never say that I'm not killin' 'em" Another 1 billion on @spotify #TillICollapse."

"Till I Collapse" is a song  released from his fourth studio album0 "The Eminem Show".

Released in 2002. the song is the 18th track on the album.


