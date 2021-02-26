Eminem celebrates another milestone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Just two days after Eminem 's "Lose Yourself" hit 1 billion on music streaming service Spotify, the rapper took to social media to celebrate another milestone.
The Detroit rapper in his latest social media post said his song "Till I Collapse" has reached one billion on Spotify.
Sharing a video of the song, he wrote, 'Til the day that I drop you'll never say that I'm not killin' 'em" Another 1 billion on @spotify #TillICollapse."
"Till I Collapse" is a song released from his fourth studio album0 "The Eminem Show".
Released in 2002. the song is the 18th track on the album.