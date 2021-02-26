close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Bruno Mars announces a new album release alongside Anderson .Paak

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021
Bruno Mars announces a new album release alongside Anderson .Paak

American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars turns to social media to announce the release of his new album in collaboration with the renowned musician Anderson .Paak.

The news dropped on Instagram with the caption, "We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. the first song drops next Friday 3/5" and its picture contains a rendering of their album art with Mars and .Paak on the front.

Check it out below:


