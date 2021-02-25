close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

George Clooney reveals he is afraid of wife Amal Clooney

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Amal Clooney has barred her husband George Clooney from trimming their daughter's long hair.

The actor revealed this during the latest interview for a celebrity magazine.

The 59-year-old actor, who is married to Amal Clooney and shares daughter Ella and son Alexander with his lawyer wife, was talking to W Magazine in which he posed with his children's bikes.

During the interview, the Midnight Sky actor discussed parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," he said adding, "I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair." 

Latest News

More From Entertainment