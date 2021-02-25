George Clooney reveals he is afraid of wife Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney has barred her husband George Clooney from trimming their daughter's long hair.

The actor revealed this during the latest interview for a celebrity magazine.

The 59-year-old actor, who is married to Amal Clooney and shares daughter Ella and son Alexander with his lawyer wife, was talking to W Magazine in which he posed with his children's bikes.

During the interview, the Midnight Sky actor discussed parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," he said adding, "I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."