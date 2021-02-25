Billie Eilish gushes over her ‘super annoying’ documentary clips

Renowned singer and songwriter Billie Eilish touches on her “super annoying” documentary.

The signer touched upon it all during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

There she spoke at length about filming her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and was quoted saying, "You're seeing a sliver of my life at that time. It's not all that was going on. There's a ton that isn't in there. It's pretty much me. And it's kind of a huge bummer because I was super annoying then. It's rough. It's hard for me to watch."

She added that it took her about three hours to get through the “invasive” first cut, "As human beings, we tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And even though it was very invasive and a lot at some point, and sometimes I just was like, 'You gotta go,' it was fun to have people that are literally there just to watch you live your life because there's nothing like that” but “It's a weird way to live, but it was also fun and they were really respectful.”

