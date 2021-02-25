close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

BTS touches on the inspiration behind belting Coldplay at ‘MTV Unplugged’

South Korean boy-band BTS recently sat down for a chat and got candid on their inspiration for doing a Coldplay cover at MTV Unplugged.

The group’s leader RM was the first to chime in at the opening and claim, "It's really an honor to be a part of the MTV Unplugged legacy, where so many legends have performed. We're definitely thankful, honored we got to be a part of this."

In regards to their inspiration for Telepathy, Suga was the one to explain, "We're in a situation where we can't meet our fans around the world in person due to COVID-19. So the song's lyrics describe our current situation of temporarily being apart from each other."

Check it out below:


