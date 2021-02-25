Kim Kardashian badly hurt by Kanye West's attempt to sell her expensive jewels: report

Kanye West reportedly angered her wife Kim Kardashian with his disgusting move just days before she pulled the plug on their years-long marriage.

The rapper reportedly tried to sell expensive jewels he had bought for the reality star just days before she filed for divorce from him.



Kanye's move reportedly hurt the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star who later took a extreme decision about her relationship with her husband.

A source told The Sun: "In the last two weeks Kanye was attempting to sell jewellery he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewellers."

The father-of four's alleged attempt seemed as though Kanye was looking to get a refund on some of the bling he bought for the 40-year-old star in a desperate bid to not be reminded of the past.

"His friends knew it was over at that point. He really wanted to stay together but she was done," the source added.

Kim Kardashian - who tied the knot with the Grammy award-winning rapper in 2014 - is said to be asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children and Kanye is also happy with the arrangement.



Kim and Kanye share four kids together; daughter North, seven, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago, two, and one-year-old son Psalm.

