Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not plan on ceasing royal duty

Prince Harry said he and Meghan Markle were told by the palace that they will have to give up their position

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never dreamt of shunning royal responsibility, but were left with no other choice.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to quit the royal family in early 2020.

However, they did not wish to. The couple wanted to forge a career independently, while also honouring their royal roles.

During charity dinner speech on January 18, 2020, Harry said they were told by the palace that they will have to give up their position in the royal fold.



"What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away. And we certainly aren't walking away from you," Harry said.

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible," he added.