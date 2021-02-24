Jennifer Aniston reportedly dating a new man: 'Feeling safe with him'

Jennifer Aniston, who has been in news about her love interests since her divorce with Brad Pitt, is reportedly dating a new man.

The 52-year-old actress, whose dating life has been under the public eye since she stepped in spotlight, is enjoying the company of a mystery man and 'feeling safe with him.'

Citing source, a media outlet claimed that 'Aniston is dating again' but the identity of her new partner is still a mystery that is yet to be disclosed.



'The Morning Show' star, who has not gone public with any sort of romantic relationship, reportedly 'shares tons in common with the man.

Source told InTouch Weekly: 'Things are going well between the two,' revealing that 'he is handsome and the actress feels safe with him.'

Jennifer Aniston's admirers have begun speculating about her new partner, while some of her fans are excited to see their beloved actress to go public with her mystery beau.