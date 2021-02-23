close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
February 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian shares opinion on dating amid Kanye West divorce

Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one the dating market once more following official news of her divorce from rapper Kanye West. 

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News where the Skims founder stands with respect to her dating life in the wake of her divorce proceedings.

According to the insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not yet open to the idea of seeing someone else as she is wanting to focus on herself as well as her four kids whom she shares with Kanye.

"Kim isn’t ready to date and is not focused on dating yet," the source shares.

"She’s had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now."

The socialite's friends in fact are expected to set her up with someone but she’s "not putting any energy into it at this time," the insider continues.

