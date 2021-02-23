Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar loses his cool at a female panelist once again

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Highly-controversial Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is hitting the headlines once again after he disrespected a female journalist on live television.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho writer, notorious for his misogyny and sexist remarks, walked out of a talk show while spewing sexist slurs at a female panelist, Ailia Zehra.
Zehra turned to Twitter and shared the clip, narrating her ‘horrible’ experience of sharing the panel with Qamar.
“Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric. He left the show while yelling at the top of his lungs. Called me a RAW agent and spewed sexist slurs,” she wrote on Twitter.
Qamar had riled up the country last year as well when he verbally abused activist Marvi Sirmed during a televised discussion about Aurat March.