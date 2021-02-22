Ayesha Omar recreates Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend in a fashionable way

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has jumped on influencer Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend.
Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a photo of herself enjoying her time on a beach getaway.
She could be seen rocking a bright red top which clearly read the words '#pawrihorahihai'.
Earlier last week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.
"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.
The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times by many celebrities too with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.
Take a look: