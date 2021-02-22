Ayesha Omar recreates Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend in a fashionable way

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has jumped on influencer Dananeer Mobeen's ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a photo of herself enjoying her time on a beach getaway.

She could be seen rocking a bright red top which clearly read the words '#pawrihorahihai'.

Earlier last week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times by many celebrities too with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Take a look:







