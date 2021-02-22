Khloe Kardashian begins new journey with longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Reality star Khloe Kardashian once again captured the attention of her fans as she flaunted a massive ring in her new sizzling photo on Sunday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has sparked speculation of being engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she shared a latest photo on Instagram, showing off a huge rock on her finger.

The 36-year-old star took to social media and posted her new picture to promote her new Good American shoe line. But, it was a ring hat caught the attention of her followers.



Khloe, who shares a daughter True with Tristan Thompson, was looking stunning in tiny outfit with a stunning piece of jewelry.

Tristan and Khloe, according to a media outlet, are planning to expand their family and trying for baby number two to give their sweet daughter True a sibling.