close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Khloe Kardashian begins new journey with longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Reality star Khloe Kardashian once again captured the attention of her fans as she  flaunted  a massive ring in her new sizzling  photo on Sunday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has sparked speculation of being engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson  as she shared a latest photo  on Instagram, showing off a huge rock on her finger.

The 36-year-old star took to social media and posted her new picture to  promote her new Good American shoe line. But, it was a ring hat caught the attention of her followers.

Khloe, who shares a daughter True with Tristan Thompson, was looking stunning in tiny outfit with a stunning piece of jewelry.

Tristan and Khloe, according to a media outlet, are planning to expand their family and  trying for  baby number two to give their sweet daughter True a sibling.

Latest News

More From Entertainment