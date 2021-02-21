Harry Styles claims he makes the worst music when he is trying the hardest

Harry Styles became one of the most loved voices in the world of music ever since he shot to fame following his X Factor stint years ago.



The Watermelon Sugar hit maker's One Direction days may be behind him but he has managed to rack up a colossal fan-base even without the help of his former bandmates.

In his interview given to Sirius XM Radio, the Golden crooner revealed the secret to the recent success he has enjoyed for his music.

“I have always made my worst music when I’m trying the hardest and when it feels a little bit too easy and feels a bit safe and it’s just like, ‘oh yeah, this is what people want…’ I write it,” said Styles.

“I try to write music as a fan of music. I just don’t really know how else to do it, I guess. Ultimately, everyone who works in music are just fans,” the Dunkirk actor revealed.

“Like I’m just a fan of music and get to make some, so I try to make it from that perspective,” he added.