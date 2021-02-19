Dananeer thanks Mahira Khan for supporting her

Dananeer of 'pawri ho rahi hai' video fame on Friday reacted to Mahira Khan's version of her viral clip.

Taking to Instagram, she thanked Mahira for supporting her and recreating her famous 'pawri ho rahi hai' video.

Dananeer shared a screenshot of the 'Raess' actress' video and called her a "Queen" in the caption.

"Mahira Khan you're a gem. Thank you for your kind words.*screams internally*," she wrote.

Numbers of Dananeer's Instagram followers have increased exponentially after her 'pawri ho rahi' hai video went viral.

Thousands of people in Pakistan and India including actors and sports stars recreated the video with Dananeer's tagline.