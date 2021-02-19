close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Dananeer thanks Mahira Khan for supporting her

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

 Dananeer of  'pawri ho rahi hai' video fame on Friday reacted to Mahira Khan's version of her  viral clip.

 Taking to Instagram, she thanked Mahira for supporting her and recreating her famous 'pawri ho rahi hai' video.

 Dananeer shared a screenshot of the 'Raess' actress' video and called her a  "Queen" in the caption.

"Mahira Khan you're a gem. Thank you for your kind words.*screams internally*," she wrote.

 Numbers of Dananeer's Instagram followers have increased exponentially after her 'pawri ho rahi' hai video went viral.

Thousands of people in Pakistan and India including actors and sports stars recreated the video with Dananeer's tagline.  

