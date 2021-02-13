ARMYs gear up in support of BTS for an MTV Unplugged performance ‘Dynamite night’

The boys from BTS have overtaken the internet with news of their MTV Unplugged performance and ARMYs cannot stop gushing over it all.

The news was announced via a press statement by MTV itself and it read, "BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea, offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group's most career-defining hits.”

According to their YouTube teaser, the performance is said to take place on Feburary 23 on Tuesday.

Check it out below:



