How Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William after falling in 'very difficult place'

Prince William's childhood has seen many traumatic events and it is no secret that it made an impact on his impressionable mind.

From his parent’s public split to his mother’s death, William and his brother Prince Harry have been said to have had a "dysfunctional upbringing".

However, a royal expert has made the claim that his wife Kate Middleton "saved" him from his traumatic childhood experiences.

"I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young," the expert said.

"I think he was in a very difficult place to have a long, strong relationship. She has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think.

"She was the one who thought up the mental health campaign. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going and cutting ribbons.

"I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and also being a dad."