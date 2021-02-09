Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amaze youth with their latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned everyone as they surprisingly popped up in a youth poetry class on Zoom this weekend.

In honor of Black History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced a a virtual session with Get Lit — Words Ignite!. Meghan amazed the youth as she shared some of her favorite poetry lines during her chic appearance.

The Los Angeles-based organization uses poetry to "increase literacy, empower youth, and inspire communities."

"Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!" reads an Instagram post on the Get Lit handle.

It added: "The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!"

The organization has not revealed that which poem Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle quoted.