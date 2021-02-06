Zayn Malik’s daughter calls his dad ‘Abu’, reveals Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is making sure she and boyfriend Zayn Malik raise their daughter by valuing their cultural and religious backgrounds.

During her interview with Vogue, the fashion icon, 25, opened up about her and the former One Direction member’s plans of making sure their cultural values get immersed in their parenting techniques.

Giving an example of that, Gigi revealed that she wants her daughter Khai to use the cultural names for her family.

She told the magazine that Khai’s paternal grandfather, Zayn’s British-Pakistani father Yasser Malik, will be called ‘Abu’—which is the Urdu name for ‘father’ commonly used in Pakistan. She will be referring to Zayn’s mother, Trisha Malik, as ‘Nini’ which is the British slang ‘Nana’—meaning grandmother.

As for her own parents, Gigi revealed she wants Khai to call her father Mohamed Hadid, ‘Jido’, which is Arabic for ‘grandpa’, while her mom Yolanda will be called ‘Oma’—Dutch for ‘grandmother.’